Work begins to return cars to Main Street near Canalside

Preliminary work has begun on the $22.5 million project to restore car traffic to Main Street south of Exchange Street, with the entire effort expected to last into 2020 so it doesn't interrupt activities at Canalside, HarborCenter or KeyBank Center.

The long-awaited Lower Main Street initiative – part of the larger Cars Sharing Main Street project from Tupper Street south to Canalside – is expected to bring more commercial activity to the area by allowing people to drive, park and access businesses there. That's intended to duplicate what officials say already happened further up Main Street after the city returned car traffic in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks.

"We have worked for a number of years, since I came into office, to open up Main Street to vehicular traffic, to open up more economic opportunities for the residents of our city and our region, and it has worked," said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. "We've seen the economic activity that's taking place along Main Street from the medical campus to the foot of Main Street. This will continue that work."

Residents walking near Canalside recently, though, had mixed views on whether the work would benefit the area. Some said it was a great opportunity, while others said it would create unnecessary clutter.

"They’re gonna run us over," said Sharon Piatkowski, 57, an employee of Phillips Lytle LLP who was sitting beside the water just west of Main Street on Friday. "There's not room down here.”

Crews from contractor Mark Cerrone have begun "exploratory excavations" under the pavement and tiles to identify the location of utility connections prior to the start of major work in July, said city engineer Mike Finn. That's to ensure they can plan properly so that no service is interrupted once construction begins.

"We know generally where the utilities are, but some of them are over 50 years old," Finn said. "The contractor needs to know exactly where it will be so they can plan."

Next month, he said, that larger work will begin "in earnest" between Scott and Exchange streets to open up and prepare the track bed on the street to permit cars to travel in each direction on the same roadway as the Metro Rail trains. About 20 parking spaces will also be created.

John Carlson, 67, a Town of Tonawanda resident, was waiting to catch a ride at Erie Canal Harbor Station on Friday. Carlson, before jumping on the Metro Rail, said he thinks the addition of parking spaces is a bad idea.

"I think making anything down here vehicle-friendly is a mistake," Carlson said. "I'd rather just take the train down."

But Carl Harris, 60, a Buffalo resident, said he supports the parking idea. Harris, waiting for the train, said it's great to get more car spaces.

Some of the train infrastructure will also be replaced or updated as part of the project, since it's still original and has outlived its usefulness, Finn added. And the canopies over the train stations will be partially demolished to reduce their size in response to complaints the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has received from the public that the stations take up too much space and block views.

Otherwise, officials noted, the stations were rehabbed in the last five years, so they don't need repairs.

"We're going to be partially demolishing some of the stations, so it'll open the area up, but the stations will still remain generally as you see them today," Finn said.

This is the fourth round of the ambitious effort to bring back cars to a 10-block stretch of Main Street, more than 30 years after the creation of Metro Rail converted the commercial artery into a mostly pedestrian mall. That costly initiative was intended to draw more people to the city's core by creating an attractive and lively area in which to gather, but it turned out to be disastrous for downtown businesses and the growth in pedestrian activity never panned out.

So the Brown administration – with the support of businesses and other organizations – has led a charge to reverse it, investing more than $31 million so far in the first three stages of Cars Sharing Main Street from Tupper to Mohawk streets. Adding in the newest stage brings the total spend to $53 million – roughly equal to the original cost of putting in the pedestrian mall and rail in the first place.

Finn said the lower Main job is most similar to the 500 block project, which involved about 20 workers and cost nearly $21 million once it was completed in December 2015. That followed the $2.8 million conversion of the 700 block in 2009 and the $8 million conversion of the 600 block that finished in January 2014.

But there's still $80 million of work remaining for the area from Mohawk to Exchange. The high cost is driven by the utilities and track work.

Brown noted that $18 million of the $22.5 million is coming from a federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant – the second that the city has qualified for, with support from the state's senior U.S. senator, Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. The remaining $4.5 million is funded by the state, through the state Dormitory Authority.

"We were able to qualify for money that actually shows the significance of this project and that it is truly doing what it is supposed to do as far as community development," said Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Steven J. Stepniak.

Brown said he hopes the city can obtain another TIGER grant from the next round of funding in the Trump administration, to keep the momentum going. "Whenever there is federal or state money for infrastructure, we apply for it," he said.

Brown and other city officials unveiled more details of their newest plan on a sunny Thursday afternoon, as the area around Scott and Main streets was teeming with pedestrians and a lunchtime crowd. Excavators and workers with shovels dug into the ground, as they sought out the location of pipes and wires they would need to avoid and protect later.

"We are in the construction season finally," Brown said. "We've been talking a lot about infrastructure and infrastructure spending in the city of Buffalo. Today, you see a lot of activity. We're very excited about lower Main Street."

At the same time, officials are taking care to make sure the work doesn't cause problems as Canalside is ramping up for the summer. So the project duration is being extended for more than 18 months so that contractors can work around the public activities and "accommodate everything that goes on down here," Finn said. "We can't just shut everything down, so we're going to be working piecemeal."

Some work will also occur during the winter, as weather permits, to make sure it's completed efficiently.

"This is a very active site. There are a lot of things that go on down here," Stepniak said. "The project will allow the same activity to occur. We'll work around the public. There won't be fear that this will be a total clog-up area."

Besides Cerrone, DiDonato Associates is acting as consultant for the project.

And Eric Jones, 21, and Briana Price, 23, disagreed with Carlson and Piatkowski. Walking by HarborCenter on Friday, Jones and Price said extra parking created through the project is great for Canalside, and welcome anywhere in the city.