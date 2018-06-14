CARLIN, James M.

CARLIN - James M. Of Blasdell, NY, June 13, 2018; beloved husband of the late Helen J. (nee Colby) Carlin; loving father of Donna (Paul) Szarowicz, David (Christine) Carlin, Jane (Jeff) LeMere, John (Tina) Carlin and the late Betty (John) Anderson; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Margaret Saunders, Marie (late Gerald) Buck and the late John (late Isabel), Helen (late James) Cummings, Joseph (Arthura), Ann (late Warren) Schmidt, Theresa (late Emerson) Smith, Dorothy (late Richard) Weigel, Thomas (late Carol) and Rita (late Henry) Pohwat; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Carlin was President of J. L. Carlins Market, a 50-year member of the Blasdell Volunteer Fire Dept., 4th degree member of the K of C Father Baker Council #2243, an usher at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church and a former member of the Blasdell Planning Board. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com