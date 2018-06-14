Man seriously wounded in Jewett Avenue shooting; two officers injured in pursuit

Buffalo Police Thursday questioned two people in connection with an early evening shooting of a 23-year-old Buffalo man in the 100 block of Jewett Avenue, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

The spokesman, Michael J. DeGeorge, said the shooting occurred just before 5:20 p.m.

The wounded man was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was initially listed in serious condition, according to police detectives.

Following the shooting, officers apprehended two people in a vehicle at Bailey Avenue and William Street, DeGeorge said.

At least one patrol vehicle was involved in an accident at that intersection, in which two officers were injured, DeGeorge said. Both officers were treated at Erie County Medical Center for injuries they sustained in the accident.