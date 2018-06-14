Buffalo man, 24, charged in East Side homicide

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 24-year-old Buffalo man in a fatal shooting that happened on Grimes Street on the city's East Side earlier this week.

A 22-year-old man was found dead at about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in a vehicle on Grimes Street, south of Broadway and east of Memorial Drive. The victim died of a gunshot wound, police said, citing the findings of an autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

Andre Rounds has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name.