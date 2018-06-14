BUFALINO, Angela (Milazzo)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Bufalino; devoted mother of Salvatore (Karen), Antonio (Michele) and Maria Bufalino; cherished Nonna of Angeline (Kevin) Brennan, Amy, Joseph, Danielle and Madalyn; adored Big Nonna of Tess and Ayden; loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Calogera Milazzo; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, on Saturday at 12 noon (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com