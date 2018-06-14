BROOKS, Dennis G.

BROOKS - Dennis G. June 9, 2018, of Clarence, NY. Age 72, he died peacefully at Hospice Buffalo after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving father of Kelli (Will) Bogacz, Chad (Marissa) Brooks, Michael (Karen) Brooks, and Jamie Brooks White. Cherished grandfather of Cole, Cassidy, Eloise, Corinne, Lily Kate, Jessa, Brooklyn, and Jocelyn. Beloved son of the late James and late Lorraine (Ernst) Brooks. Dear brother of Gary (Kathy) Brooks and the late James Brooks. Uncle to many nephews. Survived by favorite cousin Barbara (Ernst) Mulloy. Friends and family may call Saturday, June 16th 11 AM - 1:30 PM with service to follow at 1:30 pm at Shepard Brothers Funeral Home, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share your condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com