Beauts add three to 2018-2019 team

The Buffalo Beauts announced today that they signed forwards Julianna Iafallo and Annika Zalewski and defenseman Savannah Harmon to their 2018-2019 roster.

All three served as captains for their respective college teams and competed in 2018 Frozen Four. Iafallo and Zalewski played their high school hockey at Nichols.

“These three players bring valuable leadership and a winning pedigree with them from the collegiate level,” General Manager Nik Fattey said in a statement. “It’s unique for us to be able to add captains from three of the four teams from last year’s NCAA Frozen Four. All three players have elite skill and are very hard workers, and we are excited about the impact they will have on our organization”

Iafallo played for Ohio State and wrapped up her senior season with 27 points, a career-high for the Eden. In 146 career games for the Buckeyes, she had 64 points and 22 goals.

Zalewski was a two-time captain for Colgate University and was picked 14th overall in the 2017 draft. She had 85 points for Colgate and led the team to the national championship game in her final season.

Harmon, who was drafted sixth overall by the Beauts in the 2017 draft, is fresh off of leading Clarkson University to its second consecutive national championship. She tallied 113 points throughout her college career, including scoring the game-winner in the 2017 national championship.

The Beauts finished last season 12-4. The 2018-2019 season is scheduled to start in October.