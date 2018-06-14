Bask in the sunshine of 'Annie' revival

I didn’t think there was anything left to see in “Annie.” I thought I had the little orphan’s story pegged, as the perennial family classic that it is, the love letter to bygone Manhattan, the Christmas wish that hangs it hope on the new, brighter day just around the corner.

The last time I saw the show on stage, maybe 15 years ago, I hadn’t absorbed the deft political commentary leering around book writer Thomas Meehan’s Depression-era New York City. The one where billionaires regularly have the president’s ear on personal financial matters, where the government passes minors through the system like sand through a sieve, where police stop and frisk as if on a whim.

We don’t need to get fireside chatty about current politics. “Annie” the show, like Annie the orphan, is far too optimistic for that conversation. (It actually exists to quiet that noise.)

But rest assured, in the hands of David Bondrow at the Lancaster Opera House, where a pleasing new production just opened, every opportunity to provide smart, knowing, timely context is seized.

Bondrow directs a sizable cast in a modestly staged concept. With nothing more than a few beds here, a table or chair there, and stylish lighting design from Nicholas Quinn, we see a New York City that’s starry for some and shadowy for others. It’s 1933. Things are about to get serious.

David Dwyer’s set design favors a skyline and map motif rather than literal location backdrop; his approach is not flawed but the execution distracts with too much fine detail and abstract texture. It needs editing.

The biggest takeaway form Bondrow’s treatment is the occasional tip of the hat to be original Little Orphan Annie comic strip on which Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan’s musical adaption is based. In scenes with President Franklin D. Roosevelt—led fantastically by Ricky Needham—witty comic humor morphs into sardonic political satire. It taps into the same winking shtick employed so routinely by Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah. The “do you believe these guys!” approach has always been relevant.

On the sunnier side of the street, the show’s gang of orphans shows strong stride in their many showstopping numbers. I’m hesitant to pick apart performances from such wide-eyed young stars. They all do a swell job and grow into their places in the lights. But it takes a while for them to fully embrace their plucky, independent attitudes. I’ll chalk it up to a jam-packed house on opening night; too many stars in their eyes, perhaps. Great work all around, though, and surely enough spirit to flourish through their run.

As their snarly, boozy, uncaring caretaker, Miss Hannigan, Anne DeFazio leaves much to be desired, however. She appears and acts way too cleaned up, as if she just received a makeover. If Carol Burnett’s iconic portrayal on film captured Hannigan’s criminal mentally—she sells children!—then DeFazio plays her as a merely exhausted, frustrated mother of seven.

Tiffany Nowak is a strong, independent Annie all her own. She's less scrappy than we’ve seen Annie before, but just as intent and motivated. Her singing voice reaches the back of the opera house with seeming ease. What a cool, confident performance. Her trusty sidekick Sandy is picture perfect, a handsome, seasoned scene partner.

But it’s the towering capital-P Presence of Tim Hartman as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks that is the glue of this ensemble. Visiting the area to star in this production, and with Broadway and major film credits to his name, Hartman is simply amazing, in every nuance and big moment. He plays a surprisingly warm, defiantly present Warbucks, the billionaire who temporarily adopts Annie for the holidays to mask the negative imagery of his failing industrial empire, but who quickly falls for the graces of this fine young lady. Their love saves the day.

Hartman’s performance is worth the admission and then some. Don’t miss him or this lovely, heartwarming revival. In these trying times, as in Annie’s day, a sunny forecast never felt so necessary.

“Annie”

3 stars (out of 4)

Runs through June 24 at the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets $30 ($10 students, $28 senior), available at the box office and online, lancopera.org, 683-1776