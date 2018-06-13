ZIELINSKI, Robert W.

ZIELINSKI - Robert W. June 11, 2018, of Buffalo, NY; beloved son of the late Philip and Rita Zielinski; brother of William Zielinski, late Edith Wilson, and the late Philip "Mike" Zielinski; beloved uncle of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, where family will be present from 2-6 PM at which time services will be held. Mr. Zielinski was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.