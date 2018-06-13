YENSAN, Michael J.

YENSAN - Michael J. Passed away on June 11, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 55. Michael was a graduate of Amherst High School. He was employed at the Town of Amherst Highway Department for over 20 years. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, dog Cody and was an avid collector of comedy memorabilia. Michael is survived by and will be greatly missed by his parents, Ronald R. and Barbara H. (nee Drexelius) Yensan, Sr.; dear brother of Kathleen (David) Balduf, Ronald R. Yensan, Jr. and Gregory (Christina) Yensan, Sr.; loving uncle of Nicole (Bret) Seifert, Kristen (Thomas) Griffin, Amanda Yensan, Taylor Yensan, David (Katie) Balduf, Sean Yensan and Gregory Yensan, Jr.; cherished great-uncle of Gracelyn, Violet, Hazel Bea, Eli Michael and the late Hope. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 11 AM from St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (at Main St.). Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com