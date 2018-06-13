WNY Driver of the week: Dave Heitzhaus

Driver: Dave Heitzhaus.

Age: 60.

Hometown: Strykersville.

Division: Late Models/ROC Late Models.

Lowdown: Heitzhaus is best known by his racing nickname, "The Strykersville Flash." His long and distinguished career began in the Holland Speedway Challenger class in 1983. He next advanced to the Limited Modifieds at Holland in 1985 and had much success. In 1989, he moved up to Holland's top-ranked class at the time, the NASCAR Late Models, and won many races and a championship. He also spent time a few seasons ago as a part-time campaigner on the now-defunct NASCAR Goody's Dash Series, where he competed at many national venues, including Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway. His best Goody's finish was third at Charlotte. He has spent the last few years racing on a limited basis in the Late Model class. His crew consists of longtime crew chief Jay Peplin and Troy Armbrust. Support comes from Upstate Automotive Group, Holland Propane and Schwab Aggregates.

Accomplishments: While still driving, Heitzhaus was inducted into the Friends of Auto Racing (FOAR Score) Hall of Fame in 2015. He captured Holland's NASCAR Late Model championship in 1994 after having captured three consecutive Holland Limited Modified titles from 1986 to '88. He is tied with the late Sonny Wittmeyer for seventh on Holland's all-time NASCAR Late Model wins list with 17 feature wins. He also has grabbed the checkered flag the last two seasons in the Late Model portion of Lancaster Speedway's prestigious U.S. Open event. Heitzhaus also has won many Holland specialty awards.

Favorite food: Steak and seafood.

Favorite music: Country.

Hobbies: Golf.