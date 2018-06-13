Watch: Video crams everything Buffalo into five spectacular minutes

The praise is pouring in for a Visit Buffalo Niagara video released Tuesday that highlights — in just over five minutes — just about everything you've ever heard people mention when they're talking about what makes Buffalo great.

"This video made me cry," wrote one commenter on the YouTube page for the video "Right Here. Right Now." "No kidding. I'm so proud to live here. <3"

"I've always loved my hometown," wrote another. "I'm so proud to say I'm from Buffalo. #buffalove"

The video was shot and edited by Paget Films, which has worked frequently with the Buffalo tourism bureau in the past.

Can the video possibly be that good? Watch it for yourself (and look for The Buffalo News' cameo shortly after the 30-second mark):