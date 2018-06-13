WACH, Josepha (Biegalski)

Of Lancaster, June 10, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William; devoted mother of Bill (Judy) Wach and Andrea (late John Natello; loving step-grandmother of Wendy (Jose) Latalladi, Rick (Emily) Hyburg and Cathy (Scott) Hyburg; dear sister of the late Clara Natalizia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster Friday at 10 AM. Mrs. Wach was a member of the parish Ministry of Praise. www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com