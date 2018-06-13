TRIPI, Michael D.

TRIPI - Michael D. June 11, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Tribula); devoted father of Kim Hacker, Nancy (James) Rottger, Michael Tripi, Jayne (Dave) Borkowski; loving grandfather of Steven (Christine) Morton, David (Diana) Trent, Laird (Amanda) Hacker, Courtney and Mitchell Thornton and Erica Rottger; great-grandfather of Tyler, Cheyne, Caitlyn and Makenna, Sloan and Roman; dear brother of Rose (late Joseph) Tomizzi and the late Jean (late Fred) Scinta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Tripi was an Army Veteran of WWII and was a Buffalo Police Officer for over 23 years. Memorials in Michael's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Thursday from 3-7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.buszkafuneralhome.com