Top two seeds fall in Sargent & Collins Futures tennis

It was a day of seeding upsets on Wednesday in singles at the Sargent & Collins, LLP Men's $25,000 Futures Tournament at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

No. 1 seed Matias Franco Descotte of Argentina and No. 2 Emilio Gomez of Ecuador both lost in the first round of the main draw.

Descotte fell to Lucas Gomez of Mexico, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Jenson Brooksby, the Bryant University player, topped Emilio Gomez, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 Jose Pereira of Brazil, No. 4 Delton Baughman of the U.S. No. 6 Pavel Krainik of Canada and No. 8 Eduardo Agustin Torre of Argentina all advanced to the second round.

The No. 1 seeded doubles team of Descotte and Torre of Argentina won their quarterfinal match over Patrick Daciek and Maksim Tikhomirov of the U.S., 7-5, 6-3.

Matches will begin at 11 a.m. today. The featured single match featuring No. 5 seed Alex Rybakov, the defending champion, will not begin before 5 p.m.

Admission to the event is free and open to the Public.