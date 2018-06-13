Three-time presidential candidate Alan Keyes to address Chesterton grads

Alan Keyes, the former diplomat and three-time presidential contender, will deliver the commencement address at Chesterton Academy of Buffalo in West Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Harvard University graduate served as a diplomat in various posts around the world and as an ambassador to the United Nations during the Reagan administration. He competed in Republican primaries for president in 1996, 2000 and 2004, and ran for the U.S. Senate three times, including against Barack Obama in 2004.

Keyes also will give a talk at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Fourteen Holy Helpers Catholic Church Hall, 1339 Indian Church Road, West Seneca.