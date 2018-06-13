Things to do in Western New York: June 14

5 p.m. at Canalside (44 Prime St.). Cost is $5 at the gate, $35 for VIP.

Los Angeles neo-soul/indie-pop outfit Fitz & the Tantrums returns to Canalside. Let's hope the group has managed to rekindle some of its early fire, a fresh and inspired take on Motown-era soul and funky pop that has been whittled away and replaced by an overt, Maroon 5-like corporate pop sheen over the years.

The concert stage has always been where this band was at its best, so let's keep our fingers crossed. - Jeff Miers

6:45 p.m. at Delaware Park (Amherst Street and Nottingham Terrace). Registration has closed, and there's no race-day information, but supporters can watch from Amherst Street, Gates Circle or at the finish line - near the Meadow Road entrance to Delaware Park.

There's nothing quite like getting together with your co-workers, putting on matching T-shirts and sweating through a picturesque four-mile course in and around North Buffalo.

The yearly Corporate Challenge, a rite of summer as beloved as the Allentown Art Festival or the opening of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, will benefit the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, which cares for Buffalo's unparalleled collection of public parks and parkways. - Colin Dabkowski

7 p.m. in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.). Cost is $20 in advance here or $24 at the door.

The psych-pop band fronted by Kevin Barnes operates outside the norm, with unusual makeup, costumes and more eccentric features included in its dance-heavy live shows. A horse even accompanied the band on stage, back in 2008. The band has a soft spot for Buffalo, as it tends to play here annually. A 2017 trip to Babeville is a recent example. - Ben Tsujimoto