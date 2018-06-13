SUSI, Anthony "Tony"

Of Orchard Park. Entered into rest June 12, 2018. Beloved husband of Verna C. (nee Orlando) Susi; devoted father of Ann Susi, Christine "Tina" (Ken) Dalka and Anthony (Pamela) Susi; cherished grandfather of Christopher (Jennifer) O'Hara, Nicole Dalka, Samantha Dalka, Anthony Susi, Amanda Susi, Alyssa Susi, and Allison Susi; great-grandfather of Alana and Connor; loving son of the late James and Anna Susi; dear brother of Peter (late Cleda) Susi and the late Guy (late Mary Jane) Susi. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park on Friday morning at 11:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Mr. Susi was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com