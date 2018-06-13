STOETZEL, Frances M. (Woods)

STOETZEL - Frances M. (nee Woods)

June 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John Stoetzel; dearest mother of Cathy (Jim) Jankowiak, Jody (Paul) Andreessen and the late John (Edith) Stoetzel; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Andrew) Falkner, Robert (Carol) Jankowiak, Jenna Jankowiak, Noelle (Kevin) Manzella, Jordan (Evan) Chase, J.D. Andreessen, Joseph Andreessen, Sara (Robert) Rotella, Ashley (Mike) Adams, John Stoetzel and Jamie (Biaggio) Cangiano; great-grandmother of Samuel and Hazel Falkner and Charlotte Jankowiak; dear sister of Richard Woods and the late Roberta Castlevetere and Margaret Drozdowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Saturday, June 16th at 11AM.