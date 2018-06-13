Steven Tyler brings the hits, energy to Artpark

Sinewy and savvy showman Steven Tyler opened his Artpark show on Tuesday night with one Aerosmith's most recognizable hits. "Sweet Emotion," a sexy '70s classic rock anthem, began the night with his new group, The Loving Mary Band. This was the first of the dozen concerts in Artpark's Tuesdays at the Park series.

Tyler and fellow musicians paid homage to rock inspirations while celebrating the genre that can melodiously blend in bluegrass sass and twang – Tyler's rock-new country m.o. for the last several years.

The talent-drenched The Loving Mary Band, based in Nashville, is led by Tyler's occasional collaborator and producer, Marti Frederiksen. The rollicking ensemble featuring equal manly and lady talent, including ferocious drummer Sarah Tomek, and fiddler Jenee Flenor who Tyler says he "stole" from "The Voice," where they met.

The place was packed. It was very sticky. but raindrops held off until the crowd streamed out. Many had to wonder if the onstage fans cooled the temperatures at all for the musicians who took turns up front and center. Several ladies in the crowd did admit to stepping up their concert wear for Mr. Tyler.

Essential Aerosmith hits "Dream On" and "Walk This Way" flowed into Tyler's solo material off the 2016 "We're All Somebody from Somewhere." Tributary set contributions, crowd pleasers all, included a perfect "Piece of My Heart," popularized by Janis Joplin and Big Brother and The Holding Company. The last notes hung in the air as Tyler shouted "Janis!" He clearly enjoys his gig.

Openers The Sisterhood Band, featuring duo Alyssa Bonagura and Ruby Stewart, played a concise and sweet country set that included a cover of Rod Stewart's (father of Ruby) "Gasoline Alley" in addition to originals off its Sony Nashville debut release "Summer Setlist." Their harmonies and guitar/tambourine playing were a tranquil intro for the decibels to come.

Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band, June 12 at Artpark, Lewiston.