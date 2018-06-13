STEAM camp offers students chance to keep skills sharp over summer

The First Shiloh Youth Foundation, in partnership with Say Yes to Education-Buffalo, will offer a STEAM Discovery Camp from July 9 through Aug. 17 at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St.

The science, technology, engineering, arts and math camp will help students keep their academic skills sharp over the summer break as they enjoy arts and cultural activities and a weekly field trip.

The camp is free for Buffalo Public School students in pre-K through sixth grades who register by June 30. A limited number of camp slots are available. Non BPS students can enroll for a modest fee.

To register, visit firstshilohbuffalo.com or call the church office at 847-6555.