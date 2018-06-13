SPINELLA, Shirley (Curtis)

SPINELLA - Shirley (nee Curtis)

Of Homosassa FL, May 27, 2018, devoted wife of Joseph D. Spinella Jr.; loving mother of Teresa (Sam) Vassallo, Dianna (Paul) Rainville, Loralee (Shawn) Fitzgibbons; cherished grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the First Baptist Church of Hamburg, 120 Main Street Hamburg, NY 14075 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:00 am.