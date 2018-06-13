Sorority awards $20,000 worth of scholarships to area students

Thirty-one scholarships totaling $20,000 will be awarded Wednesday evening as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority's Buffalo chapter distributes some of the funds raised through its annual dinner dance, Jabberwock Extravaganza program and pageant and other events.

This year's awards, presented at the Classics V Banquet Center in Amherst, mean the chapter has given more than $275,000 in scholarships during its 74 years of existence. The 2018 awards include 25 scholarships to high school students, five continuing grants to college students and one incentive award.

In addition to the scholarships, the chapter also offers mentoring programs, workshops, a science-technology-engineering-math academy and takes students on an annual tour of black colleges.

For more information about the chapter and its programs, visit www.DSTBuffalo.org.