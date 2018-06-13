SOMMERS, Robert A.

SOMMERS - Robert A. June 5, 2018, age 82, of Punta Gorda, Florida. Beloved husband of 59 years to Ruth M. (ne;e) Winter) Sommers; loving father of Kathleen M. Sommers (Mark Dorogi) and Christine M. Sommers (Alan Hecker), and the late Amy Elizabeth Sommers; cherished grandfather of Zoe C. and Ariel C. Dorogi. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. A Committal Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, June 15th at 12 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.