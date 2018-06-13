America's Fair will soon have an American Pale Ale

America's Fair now has an American pale ale.

Buffalo's Flying Bison Brewing Co. will be brewing Erie County Fair American Pale Ale, with six-packs to be available on store shelves starting the week of June 25.

Production was to start Wednesday morning, but due to a mechanical issue with Flying Bison Brewery’s bottling line, the bottling and packaging of the Erie County Fair Beer has been postponed, according to Marty Biniasz, Erie County Fair marketing manager.

“This partnership between a major brewery and a fair is the first of its kind in New York State and joins a handful of state and county fairs in North America who have put a beer into commercial packaged production,” Biniasz said.

The brew’s recipe is based on an American pale ale originally submitted by Western New York homebrewers John Crossett and Brian Millville as part of the Erie County Fair’s inaugural home brew competition in 2015.

It was cited by judges as “very drinkable” with a “toasty and slightly caramel malt backbone accompanied by moderate hop bitterness.” The original draft version proved so popular with fair-goers that it sold out within the first few days of the fair.

The limited-edition Erie County Fair American Pale Ale will be available through Try-It Distributing at Buffalo-area Tops Friendly Markets and 17 Western New York locations of Consumers Beverages, among other retail outlets.