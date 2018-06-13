SINICKI, Clara A. (Wozniak)

June 11, 2018, of Amsterdam, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Chester Sinicki. Dearest mother of Patricia Achtyl and the late Judith Sinicki. Dear grandmother of Daniel (Tina) Achtyl, Bryan (Julie Qiu) Achtyl, Jennifer (fiance; Jason Jerome) Achtyl; and great-grandmother of Maggie Rose and Kelley Anne. Sister of Sr. Mary Telesphore, F.S.S.J. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 AM and from St. Lawrence Church at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com