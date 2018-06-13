SHEPPARD, Claudine (Khan)

SHEPPARD - Claudine

(nee Khan)

June 12, 2018, at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving family; beloved mother of Gregory Joseph (Michelle), the late Andrew J. and the late George William Reggie; cherished grandmother of John, Nathan, Michael, Aaron, George, Matthew, and Jillian Reggie; great-grandmother of Andrew; dear sister of Jacqueline Khan. The family will be present Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster where a Funeral Service will be offered on Friday at 11 AM. Please share your condolences at www.amigone.com