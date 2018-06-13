Severe thunderstorm watch issued for WNY

Share this article

All of upstate New York, including the Buffalo Niagara region was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch by the National Weather Service through 11 p.m.

Western New York was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch by the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service just after 4 p.m.

Forecasters said strong to severe wind gusts could result from some storms late this afternoon into early evening.

(Storm Prediction Center)

Weather Service radar showed thunderstorms racing across southern Ontario just before 4 p.m. Radar indications suggested hail was falling.

There was also reports of substantial lightning associated with the storms.

A warm, moisture-laden airmass ahead of a cold front will provide the fuel for today's storms, forecasters said.

(National Weather Service Buffalo)

The Storm Prediction Center estimates the chances for severe winds at 15 percent, hail at 5 percent and even a 2 percent chance for a tornado.

"Some initial convection may form by mid-afternoon along a pre-frontal trough in the areas of quickest destabilization east of the lower Great Lakes, where isolated damaging winds will be possible," forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center said.

It added: "Damaging winds will be the main threat through downward momentum transfer, though vertical shear and moisture will be sufficient for a low-end tornado threat."

At least for today, the tornado risk is not in Kansas anymore

 

