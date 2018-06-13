Schumer warns EPA on gas prices

WASHINGTON – Buffalo-area gasoline prices have skyrocketed nearly 60 cents a gallon in the past year, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer warned Wednesday they could rise even more in future years if the Environmental Protection Agency goes through with its plan to abandon Obama-era fuel efficiency standards.

The EPA has vowed to do that, but Schumer said that's a mistake that needs to be reversed.

“Filling up at the pump is not only a drain on our wallets but also a significant contributor to global warming," Schumer, a New York Democrat, told reporters on his weekly conference call. "So the rule that the EPA is working to undermine hurts our pockets and our planet."

He said the EPA plan will encourage people to buy gas guzzlers in future years, boosting the demand and prices for gas.

Buffalo area gas prices increased from $2.41 a gallon a year ago to about $3.01 now, he noted.