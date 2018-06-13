Scattershots for June 13, 2018

DEC angler outreach event for Lake Erie, Niagara River

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be hosting an angler outreach event June 20 at Woodlawn Beach State Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The focus of the public meeting will be to provide an update on the status of the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries.

Key members of DEC’s fisheries management team will be on hand to give presentations, as well as allow for angler input on these management and research programs. Included in the presentations will be new study information focused on the movement patterns of walleye, lake trout and lake sturgeon. For more information, contact Lake Erie Unit Leader Don Einhouse at 366-0228. The event is free to the public.

Father’s Day shoot at North Forest

The North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport will be holding its annual Father’s Day Sporting Clays Shoot with proceeds to benefit youth shooting programs. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the clay-busting starts at 9. The last squad will be heading out at 1 p.m.

This is a 50-bird sporting clays contest with a European start. Cost per shooter is $17 with a $20 50/50 Lewis option. For more information contact, John Butcher at 628-2211. A real incentive (other than getting dad out on the course) is free hotdogs for all shooters.

Fly Fishers International meeting June 21

The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International will be holding its next meeting June 21 at the American Legion Post #735, Legion Drive, West Seneca starting with fly tying and fly casting instruction at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Tyler Olrogg of Springville, a previous recipient of the Robert J. Marriott and William Swartz Memorial Scholarship awards, will be giving a talk on his current research project involving electroshocking and the growth of fingerling brook trout. He is heading into his senior year at Mansfield University in north central Pennsylvania. If you would like more information about the meeting or the group, call Joan Rosner at 675-4766. Meetings are open to the public.

Wilson Kids Derby adds Huck Finn Division

To help celebrate Wilson’s Bi-Centennial, a new “Huck Finn” Division has been added to the Wilson Conservation Club’s 32nd annual kids fishing derby set for Saturday, June 16. A total of 150 cane poles have been purchased and are up for grabs for anyone who would like to fish like Finn did along the banks of the Mississippi River. Or you can use your own. Either way, prizes will be available for the longest fish caught. Contact Mike Melcher at 930-7500 to pick up your pole. He will be at the club located at 2934 Route 425, Wilson any time after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, too.

The contest, for kids ages 3 to 14, goes from 8 a.m. to noon in any Niagara County waters. No trout or salmon will be allowed in this contest. An awards presentation will follow at 1 p.m.