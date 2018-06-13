RYNKOWSKI, Alois

RYNKOWSKI - Alois Of Depew, NY, June 9, 2018; beloved husband of the late Barbara A. Pleban Rynkowski; dearest father of Michael (Pam) and David Rynkowski; fond grandfather of Amanda Lynn Rynkowski, Kelly and Brian McCabe; great-grandfather of Aedan and Connor; brother of the late Eugene M. (late Virginia) and Leonard (late Mary) (late Lori) (late Nellie). Friends may call Friday 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Road), West Seneca (668-5666), where funeral will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 AM from St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church