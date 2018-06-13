Reporters' Notebook: June 13, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite seasonal lyric from singer and songwriter Rivers Cuomo, born on this date in 1970, “We got the wind in our sail/ Like Darwin on the Beagle.”

FLASHY FENDERS – Admission is free for the second annual Brothers of Mercy Classic Car Show and Concert at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Dozens of antique and classic automobiles will be on display on the Brothers of Mercy Campus, 10570 Bergtold Road, Clarence. Providing the music will be Terry Buchwald with his Tribute to Elvis.

LARGER THAN LIFE – One of the marvels of early 20th century industrial engineering is the Col. Ward Pumping Station at the foot of Porter Avenue, but there aren’t many opportunities to see its five 60-foot-tall triple expansion Holly Steam Engines, the largest that the Buffalo-based company ever built.

There’s only one tour scheduled this year, sponsored by the Industrial Heritage Committee. It’s at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and it’s free. Doors open at 1. No reservations are needed. Meet at the DAR Drive gate near the Porter Avenue entrance to LaSalle Park. For more info, visit buffaloindustrialheritage.com.

GREEN THUMBS – There will be more than flowers and fountains to admire at the 13th annual Lewiston GardenFest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a butterfly release in Hennepin Park, Center and Fourth streets, by David O’Donnell of Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm and includes garden talks, soil testing, free crafts for youngsters and nearly 80 vendors along Center Street.

Visitors also are invited to bring their own gardens to compete in the Container Garden Contest. Entries must be submitted at 9 a.m. Saturday at the hospitality booth in Hennepin Park. New this year is a children’s division for youngsters 5 to 11. More info and applications are available at lewistongardenfest.com.

HAIL TO THE CHIEF – Anthony J. Solina was elected Erie County American Legion commander at the 100th County Convention last weekend at Iroquois Post 1587 in Irving.

A member of Thomas E. Tehan Post 1449 in Blasdell, he is an Iraq War veteran who attained the rank of sergeant, is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and is employed at Setwest Holding Corp. His wife Katherine is a corporal in the New York National Guard.

Awards presented at the convention included Legionnaire of the Year, Gemma Lanthier of Erieco Women’s Post 1586; Officer of the Year, Mark Muscoreil of the Town of Tonawanda; Firefighters of the Year, Nick Kasprzak and Brian Murphy of Lackawanna; and Junior ROTC Cadet of the Year, Katherine Terryberry of WNY Maritime Charter School.

PAGE TURNERS – The Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service is holding its annual Book and Media Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday through the end of June in its studios at 1199 Harlem Road, between William and Clinton streets, Cheektowaga. New items arrive weekly. Proceeds support programming on the radio station dedicated to those without sight. For more info, call 821-5555.

