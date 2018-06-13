Poll shows Cuomo leading his opponents

ALBANY – Unknown by two-thirds of the state’s likely voters, Republican Marc Molinaro is down by 19 points against Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, according to a new poll out today.

In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than two-to-one, Cuomo would get 56 percent of the vote with 37 percent going to Molinaro if the election were held today, the Siena College poll has found.

The poll of the Cuomo and Molinaro matchup is the college’s first of the campaign to look at the leanings of “likely” general election voters.

In a Democratic primary contest, however, Siena only looked at registered voters, not likely voters. Among registered Democrats, Cuomo leads challenger Cynthia Nixon by 61 percent to 26 percent, up slightly from an April poll. Importantly, it also did not ask respondents how they would vote in a three-way contest featuring Cuomo, Molinaro and Nixon -- as is possible this November.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they have a negative view of the way Cuomo is doing his job as governor; 67 percent of upstate residents give Cuomo a sour job rating.

A Siena poll spokesman said Cuomo leads Nixon by registered Democrats who describe themselves as liberals. Nixon has been heavily courting left-leaning voters of the party in her primary challenge against Cuomo.

Among likely general election voters, Cuomo is viewed favorably by 51 percent of respondents; his high water mark was 77 percent a month after he took office in 2011.

Three quarters of respondents said they either did not know or had no opinion on whether they viewed Molinaro favorably or not. Thirty-one percent of registered voters said they hold a favorable view of Nixon.

The poll comes less than two months after Molinaro announced his campaign, and a Molinaro spokeswoman noted that his showing is 16 points higher than where Rob Astorino, the 2014 GOP challenger to Cuomo, stood during June of that year. Katherine Delgado, the spokeswoman, also sought to highlight the poll's findings that Cuomo and Molinaro are nearly running tied among independent voters.