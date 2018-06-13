PINZEL, Anna Marie (Brennan)

Pinzel - Anna Marie (nee Brennan)

June 10, 2018 of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Pinzel; devoted mother Debra (William) Timm, James (Cynthia), and Edward Pinzel; cherished grandmother of Brian (Amanda) Timm; loving great-grandmother of William and Emma Timm; dear sister of Alice (late Warren) Tyner and the late William (late Marian) Brennan, late Helen (late Theodore) Hoechst, and late James Brennan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Friday from 11 AM - 2 PM at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where Funeral Services will immediately follow on Friday at 2 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave your online condolences at

www.LakesideFuneralHome.com