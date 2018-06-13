PALISANO, John J.

PALISANO - John J. Of Hamburg, June 12, 2018. Loving father of Kathleen (Paul) Augello, John, Michael, Timothy (Sally), Karen (James) Hochmuth, William (Tracey), Molly (James) Kolb and Joseph (Colleen) Palisano; brother of Joyce (Leon) Cantor, Jeanette (Reeve) Dean, and the late Diana (late Robert) Niezgoda; also survived by 18 grandchildren, three and a half great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg on Friday at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY.

