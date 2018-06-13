PAJAK, Rosalie F. (Golas)

June 11, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late David F. Pajak, Sr.; dearest mother of Thomas, David, Jr. (Jamie) Pajak and the late Denise (late Sam) Tew; dear grandmother of Sherri Cieciwa, Megan (Robert Lee), Ashley Pajak, Hunter Curtis and Brett Pajak; loving great-grandmother of Maddy and Emma; sister of Lawrence (Terry) and Ronald Golas; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 10:30 AM. Family present Friday 4-8 PM.