Ottawa golfer leads first round of women's Porter Cup

Nineteen-year-old Grace St. Germain, who helped Daytona State win it 10th National Junior College championship with a record score took the lead Wednesday in the Women's Porter Cup golf championship at the Niagara Falls Country Club.

St. Germain, who is from Ottawa, lost a playoff for the NJCAA individual medal last month in Mesa, Ariz., to a Daytona State teammate. Wednesday she shot 2-under par 69 to take a one-stroke lead.

One stroke back at 70 are Marissa Kirkwood of New Castle, Pa., who will be a junior at Kent State, and Anna Redding of Concord, N.C., who is a junior at Virginia.

St. Germain, Kirkwood and Redding will be in the final threesome going off a noon today in the second round at NFCC.

St. Germain, a member of the Canadian National Development team, is one of many players from north of the border entered in the sixth Porter Cup tournament.

Four strokes in back of the leader is Lindsay May, who won the first of her three New York State Public High Schools championship as aan eighth-grader in 2014. May shot 73.

Chelsea Dantonio of East Aurora had the low score among the Western New York players, a 76. Dantonio will be a senior at Winthrop University (S.C.)

Next WNYer is Maren Cipolla, a Nichols School graduate who is on the team at the University of Texas. Cipolla shot 81.

The entire field of 72 players will play three rounds. There will be no cut in the 54-hole event.

The first group will tee off today at 7:50 a.m.