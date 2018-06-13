Olympic goalie Hensley to join Beauts

Nicole Hensley, a goaltender for the U.S. Olympic gold medal women's hockey team has agreed to terms with the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women's Hockey League.

“The addition of Nicole to our roster brings yet another proven winner to our team and somebody that we think can excel at this level,” said General Manager Nik Fattey.

Hensley had a shutout in the U.S. win over Russia in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Also, she had a 4-0-0 record with three shutouts for the U.S. in two IIHF World Championships.

A native of Lakewood, Colo, Hensley played at Lindenwood University (2012-16) and once made an NCAA record 90 saves on 92 shots in a game in 2013.