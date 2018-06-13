NCIDA approves loan for Niagara County resort

A $150,000 loan was granted Wednesday to a company that plans to redevelop a campground on Lake Ontario into a 35-acre resort and conference center offering cottages and a bed and breakfast.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved the loan to Niagara Shores Campground and Conference Center, acquired in February for $1.275 million by David Muscoreil and Ernest Ramstetter.

The site on Lake Road in Newfane, formerly the Niagara Bible Conference and Adventure Camp, has 1,626 feet of lake frontage and almost 65,000 square feet of existing buildings.

Ramstetter and Muscoreil will live in an existing house on site, NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said. A house also will be provided for the property manager, one of 19 jobs to be created after a $2.5 million makeover.