Motorists advised to avoid Delaware Park during Corporate Challenge

The 2018 J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, a 3.5-mile race in and around Delaware Park, kicks off at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

As a result, Buffalo Police advised residents and motorists to avoid the Parkside area and to use alternate routes to help reduce the heavy traffic that is expected in and near the park.

Motorists are also being advised to not block driveways, crosswalks or fire hydrants to avoid being ticketed or towed. Motorists are also warned not to park on grassy areas in and around Delaware Park.