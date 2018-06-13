MORFORD, Anna R.

MORFORD - Anna R. 91, of Almond, NY, wife of the late Robert B. Morford, entered into rest on Monday, June 11, 2018, at Buffalo General Medical Center. Born on May 23, 1927 in Buffalo to the late Lawrence and Josephine Pusatari Palmisano. Anna retired from Manhattan Manor as a cook. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. Surviving are her children Marc (Diana) Morford, Brian Morford and Maryanne Gugino; her sisters Vivian Liebner, Mary Palmisano and Rosemary Dold; a daughter-in-law Rosina Morford; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Anna was predeceased by her son Robert Morford; son-in-law Michael Gugino also two brothers and three sisters. Friends and family may call on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 AM in All Saints RC Church, 205 Esser Ave., Buffalo, NY. Arrangements entrusted to RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME INC. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com and www.kolanofuneralhome.com for online registry.