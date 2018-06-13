METTY, Joseph D.

METTY - Joseph D. Of West Seneca. Entered into rest June 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Rose Marie (nee Reino) Metty; devoted father of Mary (Michael) Cousins, Joseph (Janet) Metty, Frank Metty and Anthony Metty; cherished grandfather Mikayla, James and Jack; loving son of the late Raymond and Mary Metty; dear brother of Jack (late Irene) Graham, Thomas Ellen Metty and the late Helen Graham, Gerald (Patricia) Graham, Carol Metty and Raymond Metty. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held in Grace Gospel Church, 5575 Broadway, Lancaster on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com