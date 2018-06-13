MELILLO, Felix J. "Phil"

June 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Mineo) Melillo; dearest son-in-law of Michael J. (Louise) Mineo; loving brother-in-law of Michael (Cindy) Mineo; also survived by a niece and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where a Funeral will be held Friday, 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 11. Flowers gratefully declined; memorials to the American Diabetes Association.