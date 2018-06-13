Man accused of making threats with crossbow

A robbery suspect threatened victims with a crossbow Tuesday in Chautauqua County, the Sheriff's Office there said.

Jerome A. Rogerson, 25, was charged after deputies were called at about 6 p.m. to Beech Hill Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Rogerson, of Dewittville, also was accused of damaging a vehicle, grabbing a person by the neck and interfering with people trying to call 911, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rogerson was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, child endangerment and criminal obstruction of breathing, authorities said. He was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail.