Man, 25, arrested after rear-ending school bus

A 25-year-old man Blasdell was arrested Wednesday in connection with an early morning accident with a school bus, according to Buffalo Police.

Police said the incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. at Brinkman Avenue and Doat Street, when a vehicle struck the rear of a school bus.

Police said one child on the bus was injured, but did not say how seriously.

After the accident, the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus attempted to flee the scene on foot, police said. However, citizens in the area helped police apprehend the man a short time later at Bailey and Walden avenues, according to Buffalo Police.

The man, identified as Patrick Forichette, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstruction and various vehicle and traffic violations, Buffalo Police said.