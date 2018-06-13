Male shot in leg on Buffalo's West Side

A person was shot early Wednesday afternoon on Buffalo's West Side, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The victim, identified only as male, was shot in the leg shortly before 1 p.m. on Herkimer Street between Auburn Avenue and West Ferry Street. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle, the spokesman said.

His condition was not immediately known and police did not release any further information.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.