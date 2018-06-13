LOPEZ, David A. "Davo"

Of Lackawanna, NY, passed away tragically on June 9, 2018. Dearest father of Davionte Kocol and Elijah Rivera; loving son of Albert Toole and Gloria Lopez; dearest brother of Miranda Wheeler, Thomas Herring Jr. and Antoinette Lopez; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday from 2-6PM with a Chapel Service at 5:30PM.