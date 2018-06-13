Letter: Letter writers are wrong on assault weapons ‘facts’

A recent gun control advocate commented about New York’s Sullivan Act. It made it sound like gun ownership requires a permit. What the writer forgot to say was that the law only applies to handguns.

Other letter writers often comment about the need to ban assault weapons. The truth is that they were banned nationwide in 1939. The current style black firearms are merely simple semi-automatic rifles that are designed to look like an assault weapon.

On the other hand, “bump stocks” can turn an ordinary rifle into an assault weapon.

Why they were made legal by the Obama administration is beyond me!

James Seufert

Wheatfield