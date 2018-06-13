Letter: Americans could learn from Canadian health care

Sunday’s front page story, “New tariffs spark fears among local business owners,” included thoughtful, rational comments for and against Trumps’s stiff tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, but one quote from Craig Speers of the AFL-CIO stands out as candidate for bone-headed comment of the year! He called out “predatory trade practices” by Canada and European Union that supposedly “destroyed large parts of the American steel and aluminum manufacturing industries.”

As an example he points to Canada’s national health care system as unfair since “… the Canadian government frees its metals industries from a heavy cost burden that their American competitors have to bear.”

What?

Canada is unfair because it provides universal healthcare to a healthier population, without potential personal bankruptcy due to medical expenses, at a fraction of our costs?

Would you propose that Canadians repeal a domestic program that has functioned with overwhelming public support for 50 years?

Do you really believe they should accept the dysfunctional mess of our health care “system”?

Point your cannon in the other direction, Mr. Speers! Why not put some effort into making American manufacturing more competitive by supporting legislation to eliminate that unnecessary “burden” by reducing employment costs while providing significant benefits with universal, public-funded health care for all!

Thousands of New Yorkers converged on Albany to support the New York Health Act. It has repeatedly passed the Assembly but been blocked by our senate, just one co-sponsor short of senate approval. Your support of this legislation, New York residents and businesses would be much more practical.

Richard Clements

Williamsville