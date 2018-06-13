KRAUS, Ronald A.

KRAUS - Ronald A. June 9, 2018, beloved husband of Linda (nee Hopf); dear father of Laura (Stephen) Speidel, Eric (Andrea) Kraus and Carol (Daniel) Speidel; grandfather of Ava, Ian, Eli, Julia, Anna, Melanie and Abigail; brother of Helen Davis and the late Harriet Von Langen. Family will receive relatives and friends from 5-7 PM at the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville, Monday, June 18, 2018. Memorial service to follow at 7 PM conducted by the New Apostolic Church, where Ron was a member for 66 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Ron was retired from Moog Inc., after 33 years. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com